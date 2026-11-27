Mexico's central bank raises 2026 growth forecast
Mexico's central bank on Thursday raised its economic growth forecast for this year, citing a better-than-anticipated performance of economic activity in the third quarter.
Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, increased its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.9%, from 1.5% previously. "The revision primarily reflects economic activity in the third quarter that performed better than anticipated," the central bank said in the report.
Banxico added that it expects a moderation in productive activity in the fourth quarter, followed by a gradual acceleration throughout the remainder of the forecast horizon. Data released earlier this week by national statistics agency INEGI showed the economy expanded 0.9% in the July-September period compared to the previous quarter, cooling after a strong second quarter. On an annual basis, GDP grew 3.3% in the third quarter.
On inflation, Banxico raised its fourth-quarter forecast for both headline and core inflation to 3.7% from 3.5% previously. However, the bank maintained its longer-term outlook, expecting headline inflation to converge to its 3% target in the fourth quarter of 2027.