​Mexico's central bank ​on Thursday raised its ‌economic growth ​forecast for this year, citing a better-than-anticipated performance of economic activity in the ‌third quarter.

Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, increased its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.9%, ‌from 1.5% previously. "The revision primarily reflects economic activity in the third ‌quarter that performed better than anticipated," the central bank said in the report.

Banxico added that it expects a moderation in productive activity ⁠in ​the fourth ⁠quarter, followed by a gradual acceleration throughout the remainder of the forecast ⁠horizon. Data released earlier this week by national statistics agency INEGI ​showed the economy expanded 0.9% in the July-September period compared ⁠to the previous quarter, cooling after a strong second quarter. On ⁠an ​annual basis, GDP grew 3.3% in the third quarter.

On inflation, Banxico raised its fourth-quarter forecast for both headline ⁠and core inflation to 3.7% from 3.5% previously. However, the bank ⁠maintained ⁠its longer-term outlook, expecting headline inflation to converge to its 3% target in the fourth quarter ‌of ‌2027.