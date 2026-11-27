Ollie Bearman said racing for Ferrari remained ​his dream after signing up for at least another ‌Formula ​One season with Haas on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Briton made his F1 race debut with the Italian team as a teenage stand-in for Spaniard Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia in 2024, finishing seventh. The Ferrari junior is seen as a possible successor at Maranello ‌to compatriot Lewis Hamilton, although the seven-time champion has talked of extending his F1 career for some years while teammate Charles Leclerc has a long-term contract.

"I'm here thanks to Ferrari," Bearman told a Qatar Grand Prix press conference. "I'm incredibly grateful to Ferrari for the opportunities they gave me, for putting me in the car as an 18-year-old. I think that ‌was a pretty big risk and it paid off. "They also put me in this Haas car, so the opportunities that they've given me have been amazing. I ‌would love to put the red suit back on one day. I had a little taste, but my dream is to race for Ferrari."

The contract extension means he will race for a third full season with Ferrari-powered Haas alongside Brazilian rookie and fellow Ferrari academy member Rafael Camara, who has replaced Frenchman Esteban Ocon, completing the grid for 2027. The deal took longer than expected to complete despite Bearman wanting to ⁠stay and ​US-owned Haas keen to keep him -- a delay ⁠that led to speculation about other factors including exploring opportunities elsewhere.

"We got there in the end. Even though it was very, very sure that I would continue with Haas since forever, it's always a little ⁠bit unnerving, especially when we got to a certain stage and you have people on the team asking you what you're doing," said Bearman. "So everything good. I'm looking forward to the future." 'NO ​BETTER PERSON'

Haas principal Ayao Komatsu said continuing with his lead driver was a natural decision. "We've seen his growth, his commitment, and the quality he brings to ⁠the team, both on and off the track. He has a tremendous work ethic and a strong desire to develop both himself and the team, and there is no better person, in my opinion, to lead ⁠this ​team forward," he said in a statement.

Bearman has scored 23 of Haas' 31 points this season. The team are seventh overall with two rounds remaining, three points ahead of Audi. The Briton recognised that the target of getting to the front of the midfield was not going to happen from one season to another.

While Haas scored most ⁠of their points in the first six races of 2026, they have bagged only one in the last six. "Our competitors have simply just out-developed us. They've brought more ⁠upgrades and more effective upgrades to their cars ⁠and, to be honest, since around Round Five, it's been more looking in the mirrors than looking forward," said Bearman.

"So yes, we understand that we started well and we haven't done a good enough job throughout the year in putting performance on ‌the car. So the target ‌next year will be to do a better job there."