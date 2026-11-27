Mexico's central bank raised its ​2026 economic growth forecast to 1.9% ‌on ​Thursday after stronger-than-expected activity in the third quarter, even as it warned that investment is likely to remain subdued because of uncertainty over trade ties ‌with the United States. Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, lifted its forecast for 2026 GDP growth from 1.5% previously in its quarterly report.

"The revision primarily reflects economic activity in the third quarter that performed ‌better than anticipated," the central bank said, adding that it expects growth to moderate in the fourth ‌quarter before gradually picking up again. Banxico said domestic investment would likely remain "relatively weak," citing uncertainty tied to Mexico's trade relationship with the United States and the review of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mexico's economy is tightly linked to that of the United States, ⁠its largest ​trading partner. President Claudia ⁠Sheinbaum said last week she had a "very good meeting" with US President Donald Trump as the two governments continue talks aimed ⁠at easing trade tensions. Banxico also flagged a widening split inside Mexico's manufacturing sector. It said strong US demand for ​goods linked to artificial intelligence has fueled Mexican electronics exports, but that this has translated only weakly ⁠into broader manufacturing growth because the sector depends heavily on imported inputs.

Data released earlier this week by statistics agency INEGI showed Mexico's ⁠economy ​grew 0.9% in the July-September quarter from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a sharp rebound in the second quarter. GDP expanded 3.3% from a year earlier. On inflation, Banxico raised ⁠its fourth-quarter 2026 forecast for both headline and core inflation to 3.7% from 3.5% previously. Still, it kept its ⁠longer-term outlook unchanged ⁠and continued to project that both measures will converge to its 3% inflation target in 2027.

The central bank added that in 2028, it expects the economy to ‌accelerate, forecasting GDP ‌growth of 2.5%.