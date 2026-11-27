A powerful storm disrupted ​the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US ​East Coast on Thursday, knocking out ‌power for ​hundreds of thousands of users as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, ‌while utilities warned that rain-soaked ground and strong winds could increase the risk of falling trees and power outages. Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses had no power in Virginia and another 177,000 in Maryland as of 2:26 ‌p.m. ET (1926 GMT), according to poweroutage.us, which also showed Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina each had ‌tens of thousands of utility customers without electricity.

Utilities and state officials had warned the combination of strong onshore winds and rain could cause widespread power disruptions. Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, ⁠New ​Jersey, New York, and coastal ⁠New England, according to the US National Weather Service.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 56 ⁠mph (90 kph) at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS said strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing ​coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast.

The threat of storms had ⁠already led officials to postpone Thursday's 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, marking the ⁠first ​time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather. The storm also disrupted holiday air travel, with more than 400 US flights canceled and some 1,600 delayed by early on Thursday afternoon, according ⁠to FlightAware. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.

"A powerful ⁠coastal storm will continue ⁠to bring severe impacts to the region through today into this evening due to damaging high winds accompanied by heavy rainfall," the NWS said. "The storm departs ‌overnight into Friday."