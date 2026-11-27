​The ​European Union ‌is making ​a "strategic mistake" if it cuts ‌its budget, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding ‌he will not sign ‌an unbalanced deal. "Having a deal is not a goal in itself ⁠and ​I ⁠will not sign an unbalanced deal," Macron ⁠told reporters at a ​summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Protecting ⁠its farmers was a key ⁠priority ​for France and there must not be "even one ⁠euro" of cuts to the ⁠French ⁠CAP farming budget, he added.