EU is making strategic mistake if it cuts its budget, France's Macron says
The European Union is making a "strategic mistake" if it cuts its budget, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, adding he will not sign an unbalanced deal. "Having a deal is not a goal in itself and I will not sign an unbalanced deal," Macron told reporters at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
Protecting its farmers was a key priority for France and there must not be "even one euro" of cuts to the French CAP farming budget, he added.