Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK says asthma drug comparable to its older drug for rare immune disorder

British drugmaker GSK on Wednesday said its new asthma treatment Exdensur helped as many patients with a rare immune disorder reach remission as its older ​drug Nucala did, paving the way for a possible medication with less frequent dosing. The drug, chemically known as depemokimab, is already approved in major markets as an add-on treatment ​for severe asthma and for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

US CDC reports nine measles-related deaths in 2026

The Centers for Disease ‌Control and ​Prevention reported nine measles-related deaths in the United States this year, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection in decades. The US had recorded 6,039 confirmed measles cases as of November 24, across 47 jurisdictions, according to the agency's website on Wednesday. That includes 18 cases among international visitors.

Cardamom ad sparks clash between Bollywood star, Indian food regulator

An advertisement for cardamom is at the centre of a legal spat between a Bollywood actor and India's most prominent food commissioner, with a court ruling set to shape how far companies can go in indirectly advertising brands ‌whose promotion is restricted. India restricts advertising for liquor and tobacco but officials have for years also frowned upon the use of indirect means, called surrogate advertising, by companies in such sectors promoting their brands in the guise of sodas, water or glassware.

Pharming pauses Ruconest production, flags likely US supply interruption

Pharming Group has temporarily paused manufacturing of its lead drug Ruconest and notified the US FDA of a likely supply interruption, after a failure of a routine simulation of the aseptic manufacturing process, the Dutch biopharmaceutical firm said on Wednesday. Ruconest treats hereditary angioedema, a rare disease that causes potentially life-threatening swelling attacks. The drug accounted for more than 80% of Pharming's revenue in 2025.

India orders tougher surveillance of packaged water, scrutiny set to cover PepsiCo, Coca-Cola

India needs to strengthen oversight and intensify surveillance of the packaged water industry, the food regulator has said in ‌a confidential directive to all states, days after announcing that a sample of nation's biggest brand was found to be unsafe. The directive, dated November 25 and reviewed by Reuters, comes amid consumer worries after the regulator said this week it found one sample of Bisleri, the country's biggest and best-known bottled water brand, was unsafe due to the presence of chemicals that health agencies ‌say may cause cancer.

Virbac signs deal to buy Axiota Animal Health for $315 million

French veterinary products maker Virbac said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Axiota Animal Health for $315 million (287.78 million euros). Virbac expects the acquisition, set to close by the end of January 2027, to increase its adjusted EBIT margin by around 30 basis points in 2027 and 50 basis points by 2030.

Congo's Ebola cases exceed 12,000 as responders struggle to contain outbreak

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo now exceeds 12,000, government data showed on Thursday, as responders continue to struggle to bring the second-largest outbreak on record under control. Confirmed infections total 12,021, and 5,904 people have died, the data showed

Bristol Myers reports mixed results for Sotyktu in lupus trials

US drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb said on Wednesday its oral drug Sotyktu met the main goal of a late-stage trial in people with systemic lupus erythematosus, but missed it in another. In the successful trial, a significantly higher share of patients taking Sotyktu ⁠showed reduced lupus disease ​activity after 52 weeks compared with those receiving a placebo, the company said

China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal ⁠with Bayer unit worth nearly $3.3 billion

China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday three of its units had granted a unit of German drugmaker Bayer AG an exclusive license to its experimental cancer drug in a deal potentially worth up to $3.25 billion. The license will allow Bayer Consumer Care AG to develop, manufacture and commercialize HS-20122 on a global scale, excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

First generic HIV drug shipments arrive in Africa, Global Fund says

The first shipments of generic lenacapavir have arrived ⁠in Zambia, Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said on Wednesday, expanding access to HIV prevention. The organization said deliveries to Uganda are expected in the coming days and to Zimbabwe early next year.

Kenya breached constitution by allowing US-backed Ebola quarantine site, court says

A Kenyan court ruled on Thursday that the government had breached parts of the constitution in allowing the construction of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military air base in central ​Kenya, a project that has sparked deadly protests. The court also ordered that any further work at the quarantine facility be stopped until the government met conditions such as disclosing details contained in the agreement it entered into with the US government.

India's Hetero begins shipments of generic HIV prevention drug to Africa

India's Hetero said on Thursday it had begun shipping generic ⁠versions of Gilead Sciences' HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to Africa, with plans to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. Lenacapavir is a long-acting drug administered twice a year, offering an alternative to daily pre-exposure prophylaxis pills. The World Health Organization recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention option in 2025, following clinical trials showing high efficacy in preventing HIV infection.

IBA says radiopharma boom drives machine sales, isotope trials carry new opportunities

Radiation therapy firm Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Thursday a boom in radiopharmaceuticals was accelerating ⁠demand for its ​machines, but bigger isotope opportunities still hinge on clinical trials. Radiopharmaceutical solutions, which use radioactive compounds called radioisotopes to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer, have become one of the hottest areas in healthcare.

US FDA extends review of Vertex's kidney disease drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of the company's kidney disease drug by up to three months. "The extension relates to an information request from the FDA towards the end of the review cycle, to which Vertex promptly responded," the company said. Its shares were down more than 6% in extended trading.

UN peacekeepers evacuate Ebola response workers trapped by fighting in eastern Congo

UN peacekeepers helped evacuate 10 trapped health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the mission said on Wednesday, as fighting ⁠between the army and an armed group disrupted the Ebola response and displaced civilians. Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the mission said in a statement

Poland's Diagnostyka profit falls, revenue and test volumes grow

Polish medical diagnostics group Diagnostyka reported a 31% drop in third-quarter net profit on ⁠Thursday, reflecting a high base from a year-earlier tax benefit, while revenue and test volumes continued to rise. Diagnostyka, which ⁠operates 157 laboratories and around 1,300 collection points, has also been expanding beyond laboratory diagnostics, including its purchase of a 63.7% stake in clinical-trials company AidPort in August.

Breast density changes with GLP-1 weight loss may prompt mammogram call-backs

Today we look at an effect of GLP-1 use by women that could lead to unnecessary additional breast cancer screenings, and a gene discovery that could improve risk assessments in other cancers. We also report on a novel, wearable approach to pain management. There will be no Health Rounds on Thursday for the US Thanksgiving holiday, but we will be back with more ‌health science news for you next Tuesday.

Wisconsin reports third measles-related death this ‌year

Wisconsin reported a third measles-related death on Tuesday, as the United States grapples with its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. The latest death involved an adult resident of Lafayette County, the ​state's health department said. Wisconsin has reported 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations across 24 counties since August.