EU ​leaders will try ​to reach an agreement ‌on ​the next long term budget for the EU ‌this year, but will not reconvene for new talks on Friday, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said on ‌Thursday evening. Merz said a day of ‌talks between EU leaders in Brussels had brought "new movement" towards a reduction of the proposed size of ⁠the next ​budget, ⁠as demanded by Germany and other countries who are ⁠net contributors to the bloc's finances.

The leaders will ​try to hammer out a deal ⁠during a two-day summit starting December 17, Merz said. The ⁠German ​chancellor repeated his stance that all 27 EU members should contribute to aid ⁠for Ukraine, and said this would be discussed further ⁠during ⁠a last round of talks between the leaders on Thursday evening.