Pittsburgh Steelers owner and President Art Rooney II voiced his support for head coach Mike McCarthy ​on Thursday following the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who questioned ​McCarthy's health and ability to coach. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee ‌Show" ​on Wednesday, four-times NFL MVP Rodgers made a string of accusations about McCarthy, saying the 63-year-old was "unhealthy" and fell asleep in meetings.

The Steelers released Rodgers, 42, later on Wednesday following his remarks. In an interview with the Pittsburgh ‌Post-Gazette on Thursday, Rooney backed McCarthy as head coach and said "insubordination can't be tolerated.

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he’ll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney said. "The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can’t be tolerated in any organization. ‌When you start getting ultimatums, you can’t live with that."

During his television appearance, Rodgers said he spoke with McCarthy on Monday about his concerns, telling ‌the coach: "If you try and bench me or don't change the playcall, then you should just release me because I feel like at this point, I'm doing what's right for the organization". Following Rodgers' release, McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the quarterback gave him "an ultimatum made clearly outside of his job description", which led to Rodgers' benching for this Friday's game against the Denver ⁠Broncos.

Rodgers has ​completed 220 of 361 passes for 2,241 ⁠yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games for the 6-4 Steelers this season. The team announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old quarterback Mason Rudolph will start against the Broncos.

McCARTHY'S HEALTH 'NOT AN ⁠ISSUE' Rodgers, who previously played under McCarthy at the Green Bay Packers, also said the head coach broke a halftime huddle during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Philadelphia with "One, two, three, Packers" ​instead of Steelers -- a moment McCarthy acknowledged as "embarrassing" later on Wednesday.

Rooney told the Post-Gazette that Rodgers never expressed any concerns about McCarthy's health ⁠with him and disputed the quarterback's claims that McCarthy was unfit to coach. "Mike’s as healthy as the rest of us," Rooney said. "Health was not an issue. I’m not sure where that part comes."

He ⁠also ​criticised Rodgers' decision to air his grievances publicly. "There’s maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload," Rooney said. "He talks about wanting to be a good team mate, but you don’t do that to your team mates a couple days before the game, that’s for ⁠sure.”

Rooney said he was ultimately disappointed with the way Rodgers' time in Pittsburgh ended after having a "good experience" last season. "I’m disappointed the way it came out. ⁠We certainly had hopes that he would ⁠be successful here, and I thought at times we certainly got on a roll," he said.

"We had high expectations. It’s easy to say, knowing what I know today, what would I do? But we had a good experience last ‌year, and so I ‌kind of wasn’t expecting it to go this way this year.”