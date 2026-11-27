Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Pacific trade bloc, ASEAN meet in Vietnam as Trump fires new tariff salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the Trump administration's fresh tariffs hanging over the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes ​into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

Nidal Hasan asks US judge for stay of execution for Fort Hood murders

Nidal Hasan, the former US Army major sentenced to be executed next week at the same Fort Hood military base where he murdered 13 ​people in 2009, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to halt the execution while he mounts a legal challenge to his sentence. President Donald Trump in October approved the firing squad execution of Hasan, calling him "a ‌very bad and evil man," while ​Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the unprecedented promise to livestream Hasan's death at the Texas military base. Trump scrapped Hegseth's broadcast plans after widespread outcry.

S&P warns Nvidia's board may be compromised, puts chipmaker's rating on downgrade watch

S&P Global Ratings placed Nvidia's credit rating on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday, saying the departure and subsequent reinstatement of its CEO had exposed weaknesses in the chipmaker's management and board oversight. "We believe the long tenure of certain board members may have compromised their independence. The company's corporate governance practices may also not have kept pace with Nvidia's rapid growth and its role as a critical global technology enabler," the ratings agency said.

US officials divided over Chinese spying allegations following Jensen Huang's return

Days after President Donald Trump declared Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was not a security threat to the United States, a central question remains unanswered: was the woman Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy? Senior US national security officials, including at the White House, FBI and the CIA, have debated that question in recent days in an effort to determine if Alice Huang — ‌a former executive at a major Nvidia customer — was working for or passing information to China's premier spy agency, according to five people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

US judge blocks FCC from targeting Disney-owned ABC stations

A US judge on Wednesday barred the Federal Communications Commission from putting the licenses of eight Walt Disney-owned ABC TV stations up for early review, a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to rein in American media companies. US District Judge Loren AliKhan granted Disney's request for a preliminary injunction. That barred the FCC from holding a hearing on the licenses, a step that could have led to their revocation and forced the stations off the air.

US CDC reports nine measles-related deaths in 2026

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine measles-related deaths in the United States this year, as the country battles its worst outbreak of the highly contagious viral infection in decades. The US had recorded 6,039 confirmed measles cases as of November 24, across 47 jurisdictions, according to the agency's website on Wednesday. That includes 18 cases among international visitors.

US grocers serve up Thanksgiving deals even as turkey prices climb

Major US retailers including Walmart are offering Thanksgiving meal kits at or below last year's prices to woo shoppers weary of inflation. But the grocers face an inconvenient truth: wholesale prices for turkey and potatoes, the holiday's two marquee staples, have jumped since last year, forcing them to eat some extra costs. Their hope is that, once inside, shoppers are indulging in drinks, ‌snacks and desserts, industry analysts say.

Trump's newest order curtailing birthright citizenship is blocked by second judge

A second US judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship, which Trump signed after the US Supreme Court rejected his initial effort to impose restrictions. US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, DC, issued an injunction in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of children who would be denied citizenship under the August executive order.

US third-quarter GDP growth revised sharply higher

The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, powered by robust consumer spending and business investment in artificial intelligence. Gross domestic product increased at a 4.3% ‌annualized rate last quarter, the fastest pace in three years, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP. The economy was previously estimated to have grown at a 3.4% pace.

Exclusive-US famine monitor to halt reporting as funding shortfall hits staff, sources say

More than half the field workers at the US government's famine monitor will lose their jobs by the end of the year due to a lack of funding, six people told Reuters, leaving it unable to help fend off famines made more likely by El Nino and aid cuts. December 1 30-day termination notices to dozens of employees of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) mean it will be unable to produce its next food security update, three of the people, all with direct knowledge of the issue, said.

Olympics-Former IOC vice-president and trailblazer Anita DeFrantz dies at 74

Anita DeFrantz, an Olympic rowing bronze medallist and the first female vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, has died at the age of 74, the governing body said on Thursday. DeFrantz captained the US rowing team in 1976, capturing Olympic bronze in the women’s eight in Montreal. In 2025 she became the first female rower and first Black woman to be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame for rowing

Nvidia faces questions from top Senate antitrust Democrat

US Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, demanded answers from Nvidia on Wednesday about CEO Jensen Huang's return, according to a letter seen by Reuters, indicating the chipmaker's market power will be a likely focus of antitrust scrutiny by Democrats. Booker's request adds to congressional scrutiny of Huang's return and Nvidia's business links to China. Booker is the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust subcommittee and likely to lead it when the next Congress begins in January. Tech companies are expected to face scrutiny ⁠as part of a larger wave of Democratic ​investigations.

Trump unveils new tariffs over excess industrial capacity, undeterred by midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European ⁠Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections. His administration proposed new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% to counter excess industrial capacity that it says these countries are promoting. But the US Trade Representative's office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

Pacific trade bloc, ASEAN meet in Vietnam as Trump fires new tariff salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the Trump administration's fresh tariffs hanging over the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels ⁠agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

What to know about US Army's detonation of lead azide in Iowa

The US Army said it destroyed 68 barrels, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), of a deteriorating lead compound used in explosives, in a controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday. The detonation took place after a week of public outcry and legal wrangling. Many worried that the explosion could release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia lands in Spain after US departure deal

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a focus for critics of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, arrived in Spain on Wednesday after leaving the US under a deal with the authorities. Reuters witnesses saw Abrego ​Garcia, 31, who was wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and sunglasses, leave the airport building and board a car, without making any comment.

New York court upholds Mayor Mamdani's rent freeze

The New York state Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze for nearly half of the city's rental units and denied a petition filed by a group of landlords. Mamdani, who campaigned on promises of affordable housing, called the ruling a "victory for tenants, for affordability and for the principle that working New Yorkers deserve a city they can afford to live in."

Trump moves to replace Texas judicial nominee opposed by Senator Cornyn

US President ⁠Donald Trump is moving to replace one of his judicial nominees in Texas after outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn blocked the pick from advancing before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said late on Wednesday that his panel had received partial nomination paperwork for Steve Fahey, a former prosecutor backed by Cornyn for a Dallas-based judgeship. Trump had previously nominated US Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser for that seat.

Army says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

The US military will proceed on Wednesday with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, the Army's top civilian official said on Monday, after a federal appeals court gave clearance to the waste disposal operation. In an announcement late Monday on X, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the choice to move forward a "consensus decision" among all the federal agencies involved, as well as ⁠the courts ​and state officials.

US economy roars ahead in third quarter, inflation remains high in October

The US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027. The sharp upward revision to gross domestic product last quarter, reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, marked the quickest economic growth pace in three years. It reflected upgrades to consumer spending and business investment, mostly related to artificial intelligence.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed due to weather for first time in 100 years

The 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be postponed for two days until Saturday due to forecasts of a major storm with high winds, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather. "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's department store chain, which sponsors the event, said in a statement on Wednesday.

'I'm going to drive': FAA outage and high fares reshape Thanksgiving travel plans

Dinese Jackson couldn't stomach spending roughly $1,500 to fly herself and her two children from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Dallas, Texas, for Thanksgiving, more than double what she had paid for similar trips in the past. Still, she kept checking airfares in hopes they would drop, until the Federal ⁠Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop on November 13 cemented her decision to make the trip by car instead, even at the price of a 17-hour drive.

Thanksgiving storm knocks out power, disrupts flights on US East Coast

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of users as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines. Storms contributed to flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 417 US-related cancellations on Thursday and some 1,800 delayed by Thursday afternoon. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.

Trump demands probe ⁠of GDP data released before midterms

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an immediate probe into what he alleged was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections. The US Commerce ⁠Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election.

Trump uses Thanksgiving message to lash out at political foes, immigrants, federal government

As American families gathered to celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year, US President Donald Trump on Thursday used the occasion of Thanksgiving to attack liberals, immigrants and a federal agency. In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump offered holiday greetings to people he accused of fraud, error or criminality.

Nvidia faces questions from top Senate antitrust Democrat

US Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, demanded answers from Nvidia on Wednesday about CEO Jensen Huang's return, according to a letter seen by Reuters, indicating the chipmaker's market power will be a likely focus of antitrust scrutiny by Democrats. Booker's request adds to congressional scrutiny of Huang's return and Nvidia's business links to China. Booker is the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust subcommittee and likely to lead it when the next Congress ‌begins in January. Tech companies are expected to face scrutiny as part of a larger wave of Democratic investigations.

Musk pledges two SpaceX ‌shares for every US child in $18 billion AI charm offensive

Elon Musk plans to gift every child in the United States two SpaceX shares, as he attempts to build public support for his satellite and AI businesses during a period of intense public and political scrutiny of the technology sector. The world's richest person announced the share giveaway, which is worth a total of ​around $18 billion, on the eve of US Thanksgiving and just hours after SpaceX won US approval on Wednesday to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space.