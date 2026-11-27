Shares ​in Japan Tobacco climbed 2% in ​early trading following a ‌report it ​was considering partnering on a takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands.

US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it ‌was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving acquiring part of the British company's business with another party. Tokyo-based JT is considering teaming up ‌with a partner, Bloomberg News reported. JT declined to comment on the report.

Japan's benchmark ‌index was up 1% in early trading. The moves could set the stage for one of the largest deals in tobacco industry history and reflect pressure on cigarette makers to find new growth ⁠avenues as ​smoking rates fall.

Shares ⁠in Imperial, which said it had not received an approach but whose board would consider any proposal, ⁠jumped 13.8% on Thursday, giving it a £25.90 billion ($33.93 billion) market valuation. Imperial would give a buyer a ​portfolio of established cigarette brands including Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool, which are sold in ⁠more than 100 markets.

"This deal would make a lot of sense for both (Altria) and JT, in our ⁠view, ​while we believe the deal could be done without impacting the current credit ratings of either name," BTIG analyst Owen Bennett said in a note. JT, whose ⁠brands include Camel and Benson & Hedges, could take Imperial Brands assets in the US, ⁠Africa and the ⁠Middle East, Bennett said.

JT, whose shareholders include the Japanese government, said last week it would record an $8.7 billion loss after losing control of ‌its Russian ‌subsidiaries.