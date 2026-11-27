A powerful ​storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of ‌the ​US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million customers as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines.

The storm contributed to ‌flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 440 US-related cancellations on Thursday and more than 2,200 delayed. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit. Heavy rains flooded coastal areas, while utilities warned that rain-soaked ground and ‌strong winds could increase the risk of falling trees and power outages.

More than 961,000 US utility customers had no ‌power as of 7:30 p.m. ET (0030 GMT), including more than 235,000 in Pennsylvania, over 180,000 in New Jersey, 156,000 in Maryland, and 132,000 in Virginia, according to PowerOutage.us. Its data also showed nearly 106,000 outages in Missouri, more than 21,000 in Delaware and more than 56,000 in New York state. Utilities and ⁠state officials ​had warned the combination of strong ⁠onshore winds and rain could cause widespread power disruptions.

Wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph were reported or forecast across parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, ⁠New Jersey, New York, and coastal New England, according to the US National Weather Service. It said conditions would gradually improve across the Mid-Atlantic overnight ​as the heaviest rain and strongest winds moved into New England, although blustery conditions with gusts of 25-35 mph were ⁠expected across parts of the East Coast on Friday.

New York City Emergency Management reported winds intensified on Thursday afternoon, reaching 56 mph (90 kph) at LaGuardia Airport. The NWS ⁠said ​strong onshore winds associated with the storm, combined with king tides, were causing coastal flooding in low-lying communities along portions of the East Coast.

The threat of storms had already led officials to postpone Thursday's 100th edition of the annual Macy's ⁠Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather. Separately on ⁠Thursday, President Donald Trump ⁠said he had approved about $100 million in federal aid to Florida following severe storms and flooding there. He said the total included funding previously approved in connection with Hurricane Isaias.