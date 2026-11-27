The US dollar hovered below a 22-month peak ​in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, with ​traders looking to equity markets for clues ‌on ​direction as doubts about the AI trade triggers heightened volatility. The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was ‌steady at 103.81, at the end of a week that saw it pop to the highest level since March of last year at 104.53 on Monday only to erase those gains a day ‌later. For the week, the index is currently flat.

The US currency edged up 0.1% to ‌159.355 yen early in Friday's Asian session, and also strengthened slightly to 0.83455 Swiss franc. The euro was little changed at $1.0964 and sterling eased slightly to $1.3099.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar weakened a touch to $0.6631, after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday. "All ⁠eyes ​are on whether the ⁠downtrend in AI-related stocks will turn around," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note.

A recovery could see currencies such ⁠as the Aussie and high-yielding Mexican peso bounce back, while renewed selling would likely see those currencies under additional ​pressure, they said. The US currency has been supported by expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening with ⁠traders seeing a quarter-point interest rate hike on December 9 as a near certainty, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Hotter-than-expected US ⁠core ​personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth and sticky inflation also have traders confident of ⁠an additional hike by around April. The dollar index has risen about 5.7% so far in 2026, with only ⁠a month left ⁠in the year.

"The USD looks to be on a stronger-for-longer path than previously expected," NAB strategists wrote in a research report. However, "given its rapid rise, we ‌see limited ‌scope for further gains," they added.