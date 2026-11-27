US President Donald ​Trump on Thursday demanded an immediate probe into what ​he alleged was a deliberate decision to ‌release "fake" ​growth numbers before this month's midterm elections.

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% ‌it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election. "It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing evidence.

"Why ‌wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. ‌This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he said. The BEA did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It has previously said that GDP estimates can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data ⁠on ​inventories, trade, and consumer spending on ⁠services.

Later on Thursday, Trump told reporters that the BEA "made a mistake" but that he found it hard to accept that the bureau's initial third-quarter ⁠GDP estimate could have been off by nearly a full percentage point. "And can you believe that?" Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago ​club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday. "Even you can't believe that they raise it ⁠from 3.4 to 4.3. They raise it almost a point, which is unheard of in history."

Data in a May article co-authored by BEA ⁠Director ​Vipin Arora indicates that the bureau has revised its quarterly GDP estimates by nearly a full percentage point or more at least four times in the past 25 years. Arora and co-author Rebecca Pocase found that GDP calculations released 90 ⁠days after the initial estimate differed by an average of 0.52 percentage point throughout this century.

Last year, Trump fired a ⁠top Labor Department official, accusing her ⁠without evidence of manipulating the figures, a move that added to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.