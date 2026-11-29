​Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich’s moment of madness proved costly as his side were held to a 0-0 draw at Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, opening the ‌door for Borussia Dortmund to move four points clear this weekend.

Kimmich received a straight red card after 44 minutes when he blatantly pulled the hair of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit when the pair squared-up in an off-the-ball confrontation. Dortmund lead the table with 24 points ‌from 10 games, one point ahead of Bayern, who have now played 11 matches. Dortmund host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen ‌on Sunday.

"It was a big mistake," Kimmich said. "Even now, I still can't understand why I did it. Completely unnecessary and extremely stupid. I have to apologise to the team. "Given the overall situation we're in, that was completely inexcusable from me and I'm glad we still managed to pick up ⁠a point."

It ​is the second time this ⁠season Bayern have been held to a goalless draw after the same result at Schalke in September, which ended their run of scoring in 59 ⁠consecutive Bundesliga matches. The fifth draw of the season for unbeaten Bayern, including three in the last four games, left them eight points ​worse off than at the same stage of the last campaign.

The better chances in the game fell to ⁠Hamburg as Martin Adeline flashed the ball wide and Sebastiaan Bornauw was denied by goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who is covering for the injured Manuel Neuer. Paderborn ⁠hammered ​relegation-threatened Schalke 8-1 for their biggest-ever Bundesliga victory. They had never won a Bundesliga game by more than a two-goal margin before Saturday.

Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick for the home side as they picked up a third win of ⁠the season and climbed to ninth. Cologne's Marius Bulter netted a treble and Said El Mala scored two as their side ⁠inflicted a 5-0 defeat on ⁠Elversberg.

It was a third straight loss for the promoted outfit, whose Bundesliga bubble appears to have burst after a strong start to the season. Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt played out a ‌2-2 draw, while Mainz ‌beat second-from-bottom Union Berlin 2-1.