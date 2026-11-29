George Russell found ​speed when it mattered to beat Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole ‌position ​at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday, with rivals trailing.

Newly crowned Formula One champion Antonelli had been fastest in all three practice sessions but was frustrated to end up 0.128 seconds slower than Russell with Mercedes dominant as they locked out the front row under the floodlights. McLaren's 2025 world champion Lando Norris was ‌third fastest, 0.480 off the pace, with Australian teammate Oscar Piastri fourth.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar outqualified teammate Max Verstappen, winner of the last three Qatar races at Lusail and second in the current standings, with the pair set to line up fifth and sixth. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified seventh with seven-times champion teammate Lewis Hamilton ninth behind Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, whose teammate Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

"The car's been absolutely brilliant this weekend. From the ‌first lap in practice we were really quick," said Russell, who has a slim chance of finishing second overall in the standings, after putting in a lap of one minute 21.695 seconds. "But all sessions ‌I was just behind Kimi - FP1, FP2, FP3. But come Q1 (the first phase of qualifying) I had a really good feeling with the car and it's great to be back on pole. It's been a while."

ANTONELLI UPSET TO BE SENT OUT FIRST The pole was the Briton's sixth of the season but first since Azerbaijan in September, and Mercedes' first qualifying one-two since Canada in June.

"He nailed it," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who added that the team did not want to invoke team orders to boost Russell's standing even with ⁠both titles ​won. "Every single qualifying session he was P1, with a lot ⁠of confidence. When you see the driving and how he positions the car, that was very, very, very special."

While Russell celebrated, Antonelli sounded irritated to be first on track for the final flying lap with his teammate going out behind him and on provisional ⁠pole. "Why did you send me first?" he asked race engineer Peter Bonnington, who told him to focus on the lap.

"We need to talk about this because if I please ask something, please do it," the 20-year-old Italian, Formula One's youngest ever ​champion, said later with Bonnington promising to talk about it privately. Antonelli said later that he had wanted to go out at the back of the pack, to give himself the best shot, ⁠but Wolff said the decision was taken with good reason.

"We never want to be caught out not making it over the line. And now we just need to seek the right balance between accommodating the driver's wishes, right or wrong," he told Sky Sports television. "It was ⁠a ​desire that he had that sometimes is feasible, sometimes not. Maybe we could have found a compromise in between but it's always risky."

Mercedes' speed left rivals expecting the champions to run away in Sunday's penultimate race, which will be at least a two-stopper for all due to tyre wear and Pirelli putting a 27-lap limit per set. "These guys were just too fast. They have done a good job all weekend but were ⁠in another category compared to us, so fair play to them," said Norris, whose McLaren has the same Mercedes engine as Russell and Antonelli.

"When they are four or five tenths quicker, they have a pretty ⁠healthy gap over you but you never know, it's a ⁠long race, many things can happen. I will do my best." Ferrari should clinch second place in the constructors' championship on Sunday, needing 10 points, but the qualifying session was the second in a row without one of their drivers in the top six. Leclerc was 1.2 seconds slower than Russell.

"Today was very difficult," ‌said Leclerc. "I think we have an idea ‌of what is the characteristic that makes us struggle but we don't have the solution." (Writing by Alan Baldwin ​in London, editing by Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)