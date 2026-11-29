Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule ​of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL ISRAEL-POLITICS/

At risk of ​losing power, Netanyahu makes unity appeal to rival Eisenkot JERUSALEM, NOV 28 (REUTERS) - Israeli ‌Prime ​Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest sign that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

MEXICO-UNITED NATIONS/ALBANESE UN rapporteur Albanese arrives in Mexico after Costa Rica barred her ‌entry

MEXICO CITY, NOV 28 (REUTERS) - Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, arrived in Mexico City on Saturday after Costa Rica barred her entry, a move that drew UN concern but praise from the United States. US

USA-ENVIRONMENT/IOWA EPA water tests after Iowa blast show no lead contamination of drinking supplies

NOV 28 (REUTERS) - Lab results from the first water samples collected after the US Army detonation of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives in Iowa ‌found no evidence of contaminated drinking supplies attributed to the blast in surrounding areas, the US government said on Saturday. USA-TRUMP/CRYPTO

Trump-backed World Liberty crypto token falls around 50% overnight NOV 28 (REUTERS) - The cryptocurrency token of Trump family-backed World ‌Liberty Financial lost around 50% of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in politically linked crypto assets.

BUSINESS HOLIDAYSHOPPING-RETAIL/BLACK FRIDAY

US Black Friday online spend rises 11% to a new high of $13.1 billion NOV 28 (REUTERS) - US online spending rose 11% to $13.1 billion on Black Friday, data from Adobe Analytics showed, topping its forecast as shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets and stocked up on essentials as inflation weighs on holiday budgets.

CHINA-CONSUMER/DOWN JACKET China's premium puffer jacket push meets consumer resistance

BEIJING, NOV 28 (REUTERS) - Chinese shoppers are snapping up budget down jackets as ⁠the cold weather ​arrives, with products priced below 500 yuan ($69) selling briskly as ⁠consumers question the value of premium brands. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/KATE UK's Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer in intimate documentary

LONDON, NOV 27 (REUTERS) - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about ⁠a British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease. AI-RUSSIA/GOGOL

Russian AI model fills void in unfinished Gogol novel. Not everyone is happy MOSCOW, NOV 27 (REUTERS) - Unable to complete his novel "Dead Souls", the writer Nikolai Gogol suffered a ​breakdown and threw part of his manuscript into the fire only days before he died in 1852.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-United thrashed 4-0 by Brentford as Pochettino's home debut turns sour MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, NOV 28 (REUTERS) - Manchester United manager ⁠Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of a win on his home debut evaporated as Brentford's Callum Wilson scored two first-half goals in a 4-0 Premier League rout at Old Trafford on Saturday, with defensive errors costing the hosts.

ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/ Alpine skiing-Robinson beats fog and Shiffrin to win Killington giant ⁠slalom

KILLINGTON, ​VERMONT, NOV 28 (REUTERS) - New Zealand's Alice Robinson beat home favourite and Alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and the weather to win a women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TURKEY-GREECE/ORTHODOX (PIX)

Greek president visits Istanbul for Ecumenical Patriarchate feast Greek President Constantine Tassoulas visits Istanbul at the invitation of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the patriarchate’s thronal feast and a divine liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St George, He is ⁠also expected to visit the closed Halki seminary on Heybeli island, south of Istanbul, amid speculation that Turkey could allow the historic Orthodox theological school to reopen.

29 Nov TAIWAN-ELECTION/

Follow up to results of Taiwan's local election Follow ⁠up to results of Taiwan's local election.

29 Nov SWEDEN-ELECTION/

Sweden's Centre ⁠Party decides whether to form government with right-wing parties The Centre Party, kingmaker follwing a September election, decides whether to join a government led by Ulf Kristersson of the Moderates as proposed by the party leadership, possibly ending a gridlock

29 Nov SPAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Spain votes in general election Spaniards go to the polls in an early parliamentary election called ‌by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, ‌one of Europe's last remaining leftist leaders, whose Socialist party has been trailing in opinion polls that largely point ​to a likely victory for the combined right.

29 Nov