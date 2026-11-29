Nicolai von Dellingshausen fended off late rallies by ​Nicolai Hojgaard and Kiradech Aphibarnrat to become ​the first German to win ‌the ​Australian PGA Championship on Sunday, clinching his second title on the DP World Tour at the 2027 season opener in Sydney. Von ‌Dellingshausen, who had a three-shot overnight lead, shook off two nervous bogeys in the final stretch to card a level-par 72 in the fourth round. The 33-year-old finished 16-under, two shots ahead of ‌Hojgaard, Aphibarnrat and Haydn Barron, who shared second place.

The win also earned Von Dellingshausen ‌a spot in the 2027 PGA Championship in May. "I didn't know (about the qualification), good thing I wasn't thinking about it," Von Dellingshausen said with a laugh.

Play was temporarily suspended in the morning because of lightning near The ⁠Lakes. ​Once play resumed, Hojgaard ⁠dominated the early action, starting the day with two birdies. The Norwegian, who was tied for 11th after the third ⁠round, landed two birdies and two eagles in the last eight holes to move up nine spots, ​carding a seven-under 65 on the final day.

Thailand's Kiradech struggled with a bogey at ⁠the second hole and missed two putting attempts on the fifth, ending the round with a two-under 70. But it ⁠was ​home favourite Haydn Barron who regaled the crowd, staying bogey-free and hitting three birdies to earn his best finish in a DP World Tour tournament.

Barron's compatriot Cameron Smith bounced ⁠back from a disappointing third round with four birdies in the last five holes. The former ⁠world number two ⁠finished two under, tying for 18th place. Former world number one Adam Scott also fared well, hitting four birdies to tie for fifth place, one ‌shot behind ‌the second-placed trio.