Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ​said on Sunday they would target Jeddah ​port and all other Saudi ‌ports on ​the Red Sea coast in response to what they described as a Saudi attack on Yemen's Ras Isa port.

The threat ‌marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main ‌port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province.

Moments earlier, the ‌Saudi-led coalition had called on civilians to evacuate the port for their safety, in a statement accompanied by a map of the area. The Houthis called on workers and people in the vicinity of Saudi Red Sea ⁠ports ​to evacuate immediately ⁠and urged all shipping companies to remove their vessels from the ports.

Ras Isa served as a crude oil ⁠export terminal before Yemen's war broke out in 2014 and has previously been targeted by both the ​United States and Israel. US forces struck Ras Isa in April 2025 in an ⁠operation the US military said was aimed at cutting off a source of fuel for the Houthis and depriving ⁠the ​group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel.

Yemen's war began ⁠in late 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition ⁠to intervene in ⁠March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government. A UN-brokered truce agreed in 2022 largely held until fighting resumed in July, worsening a ‌long-running humanitarian crisis ‌in Yemen.