Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez won ​the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix ahead of newly crowned champion ‌Marc ​Marquez on Sunday as MotoGP bid farewell to the Ducati rider and 1,000cc era in front of a sellout crowd at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Marquez, who announced he would retire after the season finale, was honoured with a Ducati decked out in red and ‌gold colours and a gold helmet to mark his eighth MotoGP championship and 10th world title overall of a glittering career. His brother Alex missed the race after a severe bronchospasm sent him to hospital, but he returned to the circuit to embrace his elder sibling as Marc left the garage while crew members from all teams also lined up in the pit lane ‌to honour him.

However, there was no fairytale finish as Fernandez took the chequered flag ahead of Marquez, who had sealed a record-equalling eighth premier class title in the penultimate ‌round in Portugal, while KTM's Pedro Acosta finished third. "It's something that I never saw in my best dream... Fernandez said. "It was super difficult to keep him (Marquez) behind me. Everybody knows that he's amazing, he's the best rider in history.

"For 25 laps, he was pushing. But finally, I got the last 1000cc bike victory. So yeah, I'm really happy... the perfect final." Fernandez's victory also helped Aprilia pip Ducati to the constructors' championship for the first time.

MARQUEZ ⁠STORMS INTO ​LEAD A bike fire on the grid before Saturday's ⁠sprint left Marquez on the back foot and he managed only 13th place by the finish, but he had a magical start on Sunday when he dived down the inside to take the lead from the Aprilias ⁠into turn one.

Yet despite the home crowd willing Marquez on, Fernandez refused to be part of a coronation procession, overtaking him with a brave move down the inside at the end of the second ​lap before quickly opening up a healthy lead. Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi traded positions in an enthralling early battle for second, with the Italian determined to strengthen his ⁠grip on the runner-up spot in the championship ahead of fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin.

Overtaking opportunities were scarce among the leaders until Acosta launched an attack with five laps to go, sweeping past Bezzecchi to move into third ⁠in ​his final race for KTM before switching to Ducati next season. Meanwhile, Marquez began reeling in Fernandez with the fans also sensing a late attack by the champion.

But Marquez eased off at the end and after crossing the finish line for the final time in his career, he pulled over and was met by every rider on the grid, who gathered ⁠around to pay tribute to one of the sport's all-time greats. "I was enjoying a lot this last race, I was smiling under the helmet," Marquez said after the 135th ⁠podium of his career.

"At one point I said, 'Okay ⁠maybe the victory is there' and I tried everything. But of course, I used up the tyres in the end. "But very, very happy to ride with these amazing riders, to grow up in MotoGP. I'm part of MotoGP, but MotoGP will be my life... I ‌gave all that I had ‌for motorbikes and motorbikes gave me a lot. So thank you and enjoy the sport."