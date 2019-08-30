International Development News
Iranian tanker headed to Lebanon, not Turkey -Turkish minister

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 30-08-2019 14:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@MevlutCavusoglu)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday an Iranian oil tanker, now in waters south of Turkey and at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran, was headed for Lebanon.

Tracking site Marine Traffic showed earlier on Friday that the Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, had changed course again and was headed for the southeastern Turkish port of Iskenderun. Cavusoglu was speaking with reporters in Norway.

COUNTRY : Turkey
