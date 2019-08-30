Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN6 PAK-KARTARPUR-2NDLD MEETING

India, Pak officials discuss technical aspects of Kartarpur corridor Islamabad/Gurdaspur: Officials from India and Pakistan on Friday discussed the technical modalities of the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims, the first meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status leading to fresh tensions between the two countries.

FGN15 JAISHANKAR-EU

EAM Jaishankar calls on European Parliament Prez David Sassoli Brussels:External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli and discussed the India-EU strategic partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

FGN12 PAK-KASHMIR-LD HOUR

Pak observes "Kashmir Hour" to express "solidarity" with Kashmiris Islamabad: Pakistan observed the "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express "solidarity" with the Kashmiri people as many rallies were held across the country, weeks after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

FGN13 UK-JUDGE-2NDLD BREXIT

Judge rejects first bid to block UK parliament suspension London: Opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament in the final weeks before Brexit lost the first of several legal bids to stop him on Friday. (AFP)

FGN5 US-TRUMP-2NDLD SPACE

US establishes space warfare command to ensure dominance in space Washington: President Donald Trump has formally launched the US Space Command, which he said will ensure that America's dominance in space is "never threatened," amidst advances made by countries like Russia and China.By Lalit K Jha

RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)