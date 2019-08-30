Russia announces ceasefire in Syria's Idlib from Saturday

Moscow, Aug 30 (AFP) Russia on Friday announced that Syrian government forces would cease fire in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning. An agreement was reached on "a unilateral ceasefire by Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, from 6:00 am on August 31," the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.

The announcement came after Russian-backed regime forces advanced in the jihadist-held bastion, one of the last holdouts of opposition to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. The statement said the ceasefire aimed "to stabilise the situation" in Idlib and urged anti-government fighters to "abandon armed provocations and join the peace process".

After months of intense bombardment, regime forces launched a ground offensive against Idlib earlier this month. Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011.

Russia launched a military intervention in support of Assad's regime in 2015, helping his forces to reclaim large parts of the country from opposition fighters and jihadists. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)