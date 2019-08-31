Deteriorating situation in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace: Pak Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa claimed on Friday that the "deteriorating situation" in Kashmir is a threat to regional peace. Gen Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Gujranwala Corps where he was briefed about the operational preparedness, according to a brief statement issued by the army.

"Deteriorating situation" in Kashmir is a threat to the regional peace, he said. On Thursday, Gen Bajwa visited the formations of the Strike Corps, where he was apprised on the army's state of operational preparedness.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after New Delhi on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

