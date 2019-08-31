REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. SGT

Protesters were expected to gather in downtown Hong Kong on Saturday in the latest of a series of anti-government demonstrations that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

IRAN-SPACE-LAUNCH-USA Trump Iran photo tweet raises worries about disclosure of U.S. surveillance secrets

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday posted on Twitter a photo of what appeared to be the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch, raising questions about whether he had disclosed U.S. surveillance secrets. MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER

U.S. says Iranian oil tanker headed toward Syria OSLO/ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said on Friday that an Iranian oil tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran was headed to Lebanon's waters, but the United States later said the ship was sailing to Syria.

U.S. STORM-DORIAN

Hurricane Dorian swirls toward anxious Florida, packing 140-mph winds MIAMI (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian spun across the Atlantic ocean toward Florida on Friday, becoming an even stronger Category 4 storm as residents and tourists alike hunkered down in one of America's biggest vacation destinations.

SOUTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTING-ROOF Charleston mass shooting victims can sue U.S. over gun purchase: court

Survivors of a 2015 mass shooting at a South Carolina church can sue the U.S. government over its alleged negligence in allowing Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine African-Americans, a federal appeals court said on Friday. BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA U.S. and China will meet in September, Trump says, but tariff hikes remain

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- Trade teams from China and the United States continue to talk and will meet in September, but tariff increases on Chinese goods set to go in place on Sunday will not be delayed, President Donald Trump said on Friday. CANADA-FIGHTERJETS

Airbus pulls out of Canada fighter jet race, boosts Lockheed Martin's chances OTTAWA (Reuters) - Airbus SE on Friday pulled out of a multibillion-dollar competition to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets, a decision that boosts the chances of rival Lockheed Martin Corp.

ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-HARPER

Actress Valerie Harper of 'Mary Tyler Moore show' dies at 80 Actress Valerie Harper, who won four Emmy awards playing budding feminist Rhoda Morgenstern on the classic 1970s TV series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own spinoff sitcom, died on Friday at the age of 80.

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AN-OFFICER-AND-A-SPY Persecution a point of issue as Polanski's Dreyfus Affair movie premieres at Venice

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy", a portrayal of the notorious Dreyfus Affair in 19th Century France, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to renewed controversy over the director, given his conviction for a sex crime. SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN Medvedev embraces boos to reach last 16 at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a hostile crowd to secure a 7-6(1) 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in a tension-filled clash on Friday and book a spot in the last 16 of the U.S. Open. TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic shrugs off shoulder issue to reach last 16 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic silenced concerns about his left shoulder as the Serbian breezed past American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Friday to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/POLAND-PREPS (PIX) (TV) Poland prepares to host events marking 80th anniversary of WW2

Polish capital Warsaw prepares to host WW2 commemorative events and world leaders 31 Aug 11:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

EUROPE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Merkel receives honorary doctorate from university of Leipzig

Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF and nominee to head the European Central Bank, will give the address at a ceremony in the Leipzig Opera presenting German Chancellor Angela Merkel with an honorary doctorate from the city's business school. 31 Aug 12:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Russian opposition activist calls for protest march

Russian opposition activist Lyubov Sobol calls on her supporters to hold a peaceful march in central Moscow. The authorities did not authorize the march and arrests are possible. 31 Aug 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/JOKER (PIX) (TV)

'Joker' premieres at Venice Film Festival 'Joker', directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, receives its world premiere in Venice. The movie is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

31 Aug 21:00 ET / 17:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/EMA (TV)

Pablo Larrain's 'Ema', starring Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice Chilean drama 'Ema' by director Pablo Larrain and starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, premieres in Venice, where it is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

31 Aug 18:30 ET / 14:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/COSTA-GAVRAS (TV)

Director Costa-Gavras honoured at Venice Film Festival Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras is honoured with the Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

31 Aug 00:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from round three of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 31 Aug 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Also Read: Donald Trump becomes grandfather for 10th time

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)