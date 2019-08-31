Taliban suicide bomber hits Afghan police as Kunduz siege continues

A Taliban suicide bomber struck the main square in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz where Afghan forces had gathered to defend the city from falling to the Taliban, officials said on Saturday. Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Kunduz, said there were initial reports of casualties but no details.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Read: Shenzhen city: Key link between China and Hong Kong but is still worlds apart

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)