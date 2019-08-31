International Development News
Taliban suicide bomber hits Afghan police as Kunduz siege continues

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 31-08-2019 20:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Taliban suicide bomber struck the main square in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz where Afghan forces had gathered to defend the city from falling to the Taliban, officials said on Saturday. Esmatullah Muradi, a spokesman for the provincial governor of Kunduz, said there were initial reports of casualties but no details.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
