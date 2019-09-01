REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday and pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of chaotic clashes that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

Hezbollah says commanders ready, Israel orders more forces to border region

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Hezbollah said on Saturday its field commanders were ready to respond to an attack a week ago that the Lebanese group blamed on Israeli drones, after Israel’s military ordered extra forces to deploy near the border. U.S.

Hurricane Dorian menaces Georgia, Carolinas; Florida may escape direct hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian punched northwest on Saturday to threaten Georgia and the Carolinas, possibly sparing Florida a direct hit, as the Bahamas braced for catastrophic waves and wind from the muscular category 4 storm. USA-ELECTION-SANDERS

Bernie Sanders proposes canceling $81 billion U.S. medical debt WASHINGTON - U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders proposed a plan on Saturday to cancel $81 billion in existing past-due medical debt for Americans, but offered no details on how it would be financed.

BUSINESS ARCADIA-M-A

Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group: Sunday Times LONDON (Reuters) - Philip Green is preparing to break up his Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire, the Sunday Times reported citing unidentified sources.

U.S. to help Poland, Ukraine disconnect from Russian gas

WARSAW (Reuters) - The United States, Poland and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation over secure gas supplies in the region which still relies on Russia. ENTERTAINMENT

Villain in Venice: Joaquin Phoenix goes from tragic to comic in 'Joker'

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - One of Gotham’s most famous villains arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, in a standalone dark story telling the origins of the Joker. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-EMA

Woman on fire: Larrain's 'Ema' tells tale of liberation VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - To the thumping beat of reggaeton, Chilean television actress Mariana Di Girolamo dances her way through Pablo Larrain’s “Ema”, her major film debut about a woman on a journey of self-discovery as her family life falls apart.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-NADAL

Nadal breezes into U.S. Open fourth round NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal cruised into the U.S. Open fourth round with a business-like 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon on Saturday.

Motor racing: French Formula Two driver Hubert dies after high-speed crash

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium(Reuters) - French racing driver Anthoine Hubert died following a high-speed crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix, motorsport’s governing body said on Saturday. UPCOMING

World leaders attend WWII commemorative events in Warsaw World leaders including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others attend a commemorative event in Warsaw to mark 80th anniversary of WW2.

UN Secretary-General in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Beni and Mangina in North Kivu province of Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to take stock of and mobilise additional support for the response to the Ebola outbreak.

Philippine senator and boxing star Manny Pacquiao gives a free concert to fans Philippine senator and championship boxer Manny Pacquiao joins Filipino celebrities for a free concert for more than 10,000 people in Manila, to promote his own cryptocurrency with a Singapore-based startup.

'Earthquake' elections in east Germany could jolt Merkel's coalition Germans in two eastern states vote in regional elections set to yield a surge in support for the far right and raise the pressure on conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners to quit her government.

U.S. Vice-President Pence arrives in Poland to mark start of WW2

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence lands in Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two. 1 Sep

Director Costa-Gavras honoured at Venice Film Festival Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras is honoured with the Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal expected in Venice The team from 'Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas are expected in Venice. Their film is screening in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

'The New Pope' presented at Venice Film Festival Director Paolo Sorrentino and the cast of his new series 'The New Pope' walk the red carpet and attend a news conference at the Venice Film Festival. Episodes 2 and 7 of the upcoming series, starring Jude Law, John Malkovich and an international ensemble cast, screen Out of Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

