REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT.

Hundreds of Hong Kong university and school students swapped classes for democracy demonstrations on Monday, the latest act of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest political crisis in decades.

RUSSIA-JAPAN-ABE/ Japan's Abe says he plans to meet with Putin in Russia this week

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week when he attends the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok Sept 4-6. U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING-FOX/ West Texas gunman killed seven and wounded 22, including toddler

A gunman who went on the rampage with an AR-type rifle in West Texas killed seven people and wounded 22 others, including a toddler who was shot in the face, before he was killed by police, authorities said on Sunday. STORM-DORIAN/

'Monster' Hurricane Dorian pummels Bahamas, forecast to threaten Florida TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic storm on record, pounded the Bahamian islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama on Sunday night and was forecast to move dangerously close to Florida in the next two days, U.S. forecasters said.

BUSINESS VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/

Lawyers seek $26 million in Volkswagen U.S. fuel economy settlement WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers for owners of 98,000 Volkswagen AG U.S. vehicles that had fuel economy labels that overstated efficiency will ask a U.S. judge for $26 million in attorney’s fees and costs, court documents show.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ China, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions - as China began imposing new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEVIN-HART/ Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-THE-NEW-POPE/

Jude Law brings papal drama follow-up to Venice VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Jude Law brought the follow-up to “The Young Pope” to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, presenting a glimpse of his return in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, which at one point sees him wearing just “a napkin”.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Djokovic's u.s. open title defence derailed by injury NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title defence came unstuck on Sunday when a nagging shoulder injury forced the world number one to retire from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka, prompting a chorus of boos from the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-TOT/ Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette inspired a stirring comeback against rivals Tottenham Hotspur to salvage a 2-2 draw in a thrilling north London Premier League derby on Sunday. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS INDONESIA-QUAKE DEVICE/ (TV)

Inspired by personal tragedy, inventor creates earthquake rescue tool Ten years after a powerful quake rocked his hometown, killing his friends and loved ones, Satrio Wiradinata Riady Boer is inspired to minimise loss of life in natural disaster.

2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/NO 7 CHERRY LANE (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong animation screens in competition at Venice

Animated movie 'No. 7 Cherry Lane' by Hong Kong filmmaker Yonfan premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE KING (PIX) (TV) Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp premiere 'The King' at Venice

Actors Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp and Joel Edgerton walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival with director David Michod for the world premiere of their new movie 'The King'. 2 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/JULIE ANDREWS (PIX) (TV) Julie Andrews honoured with Venice career Golden Lion

Actress Julie Andrews is presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement honour at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-MADAGASCAR/PEDRO (PIX) (TV) Pope’s ex-student to welcome his mentor to Madagascar quarry 'cathedral'

Three times a year, Father Pedro Opeka celebrates Mass in a vast grey quarry in the hills above Madagascar's capital. This week, he will welcome his old teacher, Pope Francis, to see the chiseled granite altar. 2 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

