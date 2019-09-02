International Development News
Development News Edition
Norwegian Air seeks to postpone bond repayments

Reuters Oslo
Updated: 02-09-2019 13:08 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Budget airline Norwegian Air is asking bondholders to extend the maturity of its debt by two years, and will in return pledge valuable take-off and landing slots at London Gatwick Airport as a security, it said on Monday.

While the indebted carrier's operational performance has improved since mid-July, the company's working capital has decreased this year amid ongoing engine problems and the grounding of its fleet of Boeing MAX aircraft, it added.

COUNTRY : Norway
