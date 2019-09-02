US and ASEAN kick off first ever joint maritime exercise in South China Sea

The US and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are going to conduct their joint maritime exercises in the disputed South China Sea. According to NHK World, the military exercise will last for five days beginning at Thailand Sattahip Naval base and will conclude in Singapore.

More than 1,000 personnel are taking part in the US-proposed five-day exercise. Part of the drill is based on a scenario that ships are suspected of engaging in illegal activities. US Pacific Fleet Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Kenneth Whitesell said, "ASEAN-US maritime exercises show like-minded nations who value a free and open Indo-Pacific ... It gives us a chance to work together."

Washington is not taking any risk in view of Beijing's increasing engagement in the South China Sea. China has built a number of artificial islands there in recent years. In response, the US has also stepped up its role in the region. (ANI)

