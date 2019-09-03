International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brazil speaker wants Congress to act against Amazon deforestation

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 03-09-2019 00:30 IST
Brazil speaker wants Congress to act against Amazon deforestation

Image Credit: Flickr

Lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said Brazil's Congress should pass a resolution condemning deforestation in the Amazon, citing fears about the damage the rainforest fires have done to the image of the country's agribusiness sector abroad.

Diverging from President Jair Bolsonaro, Maia told reporters on Monday that he would not take up a debate on whether the borders of indigenous reservations should be revised.

Bolsonaro has come under fire for his slow response to putting out the fires and plans to develop agriculture and mining in the Amazon, including on protected reservation lands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Brazil
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019