The death toll from a massive blast claimed by the Taliban in Kabul has risen to 16 people -- all civilians -- with scores more wounded, an official said Tuesday. "Sixteen killed, 119 wounded in last night's attack. The explosion was caused by a tractor filled with explosives," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

