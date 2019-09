Explosions heard on Tuesday in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia were a result of anti-aircraft defences intercepting drones launched towards Hmeimim air base, Syrian state TV and the state news agency (SANA) reported.

State media said militants had launched the drones towards the air base from a de-escalation zone.

