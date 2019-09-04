International Development News
Irish border checks inevitably disruptive after no-deal Brexit: EU

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:30 IST
The European Union is still in talks with Dublin over how to organize border checks on the island of Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit but such controls would inevitably be "disruptive", according to officials in the bloc's hub, Brussels.

One of the officials said the so-called Irish backstop -- bitterly contested by Britain and the reason behind the House of Commons' repeated rejection of their EU divorce deal -- is the only way to avoid such disruptions after Brexit.

COUNTRY : Ireland
