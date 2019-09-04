International Development News
UK PM Johnson: Scotch whisky tariffs would be absurd

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 17:26 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be absurd to have tariffs on Scotch whisky exports, answering a question in parliament on Wednesday about a possible trade deal with the United States.

"I think that tariffs on Scotch whisky would be absolutely absurd - a point that we have made repeatedly to our friends in the United States," Johnson said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
