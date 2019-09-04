NHC says Storm Fernand makes landfall along the coast of Mexico

The center of Tropical Storm Fernand has made landfall along the coast of northeastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm is currently located about 35 miles (55 km) north of La Pesca, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the Miami-based center added.

