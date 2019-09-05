WSC condemns abduction of Sindh Prof Inam Bhatti, demands immediate release

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has strongly condemned the abduction of renowned academician and civil society activist Professor Inam Bhatti, demanding his immediate release. Bhatti, who is also a researcher was abducted by the Pakistani agencies from Karachi airport when he was about to board a flight to Turkey.

He was travelling to Turkey to participate in a conference on Chemical Engineering, wherein he also served as a co-organiser. Professor Bhatti is working at the Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) and in Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Sindh.

The WSC believes that Sindh has been witnessing an unprecedented attack on the political and civil society workers as well as human rights defenders. The organisation has also requested the international community, including the United Nations and other human rights organisations, to take notice of the incident and press upon Pakistan to stop human rights abuse of the people from the Sindhi community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)