Three get life sentence for Kohistan honour killing in Pakistan

In one of Pakistan's most notorious 'honour killing' cases, a court on Thursday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment, according to media reports. Judge Shafiullah Jan of Kolai-Palas Kohistan sentenced Mohammad Umar, Saeer and Sabir to life in prison for killing three girls and two men in the name of 'honour', Dawn newspaper reported.

The three convicted men are relatives of the slain girls. They were arrested last year. Five other accused were acquitted, the Geo News said.

All three men confessed to the murders before the court, lawyer Saboor Khan, who represented the slain men's family, said. In 2011, a video of four women signing and clapping and a man dancing at a wedding party had gone viral in the conservative district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the local people, the youngsters had violated tribal norms and brought dishonour upon them. A jirga (tribal council) was held, which ordered the killing of the boys and girls. The video was filmed at the home of Afzal Kohistani, who had exposed the honour killing murders before he himself was shot dead in Abbottabad in March this year.

The video is reported to have resulted in the killing of at least five people, including that of the three women who appeared in it, and four men, including Afzal Kohistani and his three brothers. The case was taken up by Pakistan's Supreme Court on at least three occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)