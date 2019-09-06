International Development News
Iran takes further step to decrease nuclear commitments

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 06-09-2019 03:38 IST
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Friday it has taken a step to further scale back Tehran's commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

"Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif, in a letter to EU policy chief (Federica Mogherini) announced that Iran has lifted all sanctions on its Research and Development activities," ISNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
