Iran takes further step to decrease nuclear commitments

Iran said on Friday it has taken a step to further scale back Tehran's commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

"Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif, in a letter to EU policy chief (Federica Mogherini) announced that Iran has lifted all sanctions on its Research and Development activities," ISNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.

