REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong leader says bill withdrawal the first step as city braces for weekend protests Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday said measures announced this week to help restore order in the Chinese-ruled city are the first step, and disagreed with a credit downgrade by rating agency Fitch after months of sometimes violent protests. BRITAIN-EU/

British opposition parties discuss PM Johnson's Brexit election gamble British opposition parties will discuss on Friday how to respond to Boris Johnson's bid to call a snap election after the prime minister said he would rather die in a ditch than delay the planned Oct. 31 departure from the European Union.

U.S. STORM-DORIAN-USA/

Hurricane Dorian skirts U.S. Carolinas' coast with high winds and drenching rain A weakening Hurricane Dorian, downgraded to a Category 1 but still packing 90 mph (150 kph) winds, crawled north on Friday, skirting the Carolinas and flooding coastal towns a couple of days after it reduced parts of the Bahamas to rubble.

CALIFORNIA-GHOST-SHIP/ No convictions in California trial over 'Ghost Ship' warehouse fire

A California jury on Thursday acquitted one of two men charged with manslaughter in an Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people in 2016 and failed to reach a verdict on similar charges against the second defendant. BUSINESS

DEUTSCHE BANK-INVESTIGATION-RUSSIA-EXC/ Exclusive: U.S. congressional probe finds possible lapses in Deutsche Bank controls - sources

U.S. congressional investigators have identified possible failures in Deutsche Bank AG's money-laundering controls in its dealings with Russian oligarchs after the lender handed over a trove of transaction records, emails, and other documents, three people familiar with the matter said.

HUAWEI-TECH-EUROPE/

Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan Huawei Technologies showcased its chipset for a new high-end smartphone on Friday, pressing ahead with plans to launch its Mate 30 range, despite uncertainty about whether the new phones will be able to run Google's Android operating system and apps.

ENTERTAINMENT PEOPLE-NICKI-MINAJ/

'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to "have my family."

PEOPLE-PLACIDO-DOMINGO/ Eleven more women accuse tenor Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct

Eleven more women have accused Spanish opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct, allegations that the leading tenor described on Thursday as "riddled with inconsistencies." SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/ Serena poised for multiple record-breaking U.S. Open final

Twenty years after an improbable run at the age of 17 to her maiden U.S. Open victory, Serena Williams is running out of records to break.

GYMNASTICS-USA/

U.S. slaps record fine on Michigan State University over Nassar abuse scandal The U.S. Department of Education has imposed a record $4.5 million fine on Michigan State University for what it called a failure to protect students from sexual abuse and ordered the university to make changes.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GAY-PRIDE/BOSNIA (TV) Bosnia to host its first Gay Pride march amidst security concerns

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters plan to host the first Pride march in Bosnia despite warnings about security risks from conservative Muslim groups, and counter-meetings by opponents of the Pride march. 6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ Ethiopia hosts a peace, forgiveness, unity and peace festival

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Sudan's Salva Kiir and Rwanda's Paul Kagame are due to attend. Details of the festival to be announced later. 7 Sep

TUNISIA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV)

Tunisia holds first-ever presidential debates as election looms

Tunisian presidential candidates debate each other on live television - a novelty in a country where democracy is still taking root after a 2011 revolution that ended decades of autocratic rule. 7 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at mosque opening ceremony, may comment on Syria Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a mosque opening ceremony and may comment further on Syria after saying he plans to resettle 1 million refugees in northern Syria and may reopen the route for migrants into Europe if it does not receive adequate international support.

6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CALIFORNIA-FIRE/LIABILITY (PIX) California boat fire may put a spotlight on Titanic's legal defense

The company that owns a scuba dive boat that caught fire and sank off California killing 34 people, may seek to limit its liability by invoking a 19th Century law that has shielded vessel owners from costly disasters such as the sinking of the Titanic. 6 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell discusses the economic outlook and monetary policy Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" panel discussion before an event hosted by the Swiss Institute of International Studies, University of Zurich, in Zurich, Switzerland.

6 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/INDIA-MOON (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) India's second lunar mission to touch down on the moon

The lander of India's second lunar mission is expected to touch down on the moon's surface after a journey of more than 50 days. 7 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/SAUDI-WOMEN (TV)

Saudi women directors bring empowerment message to Venice with films 'The Perfect Candidate' and 'Scales'

6 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WAITING FOR THE BARBARIANS (PIX)

Johnny Depp premieres new film at Venice Johnny Depp premieres his new film 'Waiting for the Barbarians' at the 76th Venice Film Festival. The Competition film, directed by Ciro Guerra, also stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance, Greta Scacchi, and Gana Bayarsaikhan.

6 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the men's semi-finals at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 6 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

