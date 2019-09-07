Anil Agarwal honoured with lifetime achievement award

Chairman of Vedanta Resources Anil Agarwal has been given the lifetime achievement award at the 19th Annual Asian Achievers Awards. At the ceremony held here on Friday, BBC News Economics Editor Faisal Islam was chosen for the media achievement award.

Deputy Mayor of London Rajesh Agrawal received the editor's award for public service. Novelist Jeffrey Archer helped raise GBP 150,000 for India-based charity group Yuva Unstoppable in an auction at the awards night.

Editor of Asian Business Publication C B Patel, who was one of the organisers of the event said, "This year our theme was inclusivity. As you know inclusivity is not about diversity but about being inclusive of everyone. That is why we have so many candidates this year from the LGBT community." "Today, historically, it also completes one year of dicriminalisation of homosexuality in India -- a step in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

