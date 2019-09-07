Giant step forward: World hails India over Chandrayaan 2

Despite Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing contact with the Vikram lander in the last minutes of its descent, leaders around the world on Saturday exuded confidence in India and its space mission, saying the world would "reckon the major technological advancement" of Indian space programme. Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was the first world leader to hail the development. He took to twitter lauding ISRO for the courage and hard work on Chandrayaan-2 and said that he had no doubt the space agency would accomplish the lunar mission in the future.

"We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day," Tshering wrote on Twitter. Mauritius also lauded the efforts of the ISRO team. Its PM Pravind Jugnauth said that Mauritius is looking forward to collaborative efforts with the ISRO team.

"I wish to congratulate the government of India and the ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander and the Pragyaan rover on the lunar South Pole," tweeted Pravind Jugnauth. "Although it wasn't a successful landing this time, the world would reckon the major technological advancement of Indian Spacial Programme. We look forward to collaborative efforts between Mauritius and ISRO team in future," he added.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost earlier today, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface. The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also took to Twitter to praise the space mission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and said that #Chandrayaan2 has contributed immensely to science and "made all proud". "Despite the last-minute challenge #VikramLander faced the #Chandrayaan2 has contributed immensely to science and made all proud. Salute the tireless work of scientists @isro, the vision of PM @narendramodi and the determination of the people of #India," Shahid wrote.

Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh also appreciated ISRO's efforts and said that it was just the beginning of a story. "#Chandrayaan2: success doesn't come easy, it's a long journey with a lot of efforts and it is worth to try. My appreciation to @isro & #India. This is just the beginning of a story," he tweeted.

Bulgaria also congratulated India for Chandrayaan-2. "We congratulate India on their historic #Chandrayaan-2 mission attempting to land at the lunar South Pole. Despite last-minute challenges, it was a giant step forward towards reaching the ultimate goal next time," tweeted Ministry of Foreign Affair of Bulgaria. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more. (ANI)

