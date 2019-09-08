Hurricane Dorian: India extends USD 1 mn aid to Bahamas

India on Sunday said it will extend immediate disaster relief of USD 1 million to the Bahamas which is facing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian. "We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment, the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $1 million," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, wreaked havoc in the island country, uprooting trees, destroying communication lines and flattening houses, rendering hundreds of people homeless. At least 30 people have died due to the hurricane.

Meanwhile, the US has also promised to help the island nation in relief efforts. After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province of Canada, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.

The hurricane made landfall near Halifax, packing with high-speed winds, high waves and dumping heavy rains. (ANI)

