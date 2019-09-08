Hong Kong: Bizwomen to defend government actions in dealing with pro-democracy protest at UN

Top Hong Kong businesswomen are going to appear for the city in United Nation's top human rights body in Geneva to defend the government actions in dealing with the pro-democracy protest in the financial capital of Asia. Macau casino heiress Pansy Ho Chiu-king and Annie Wu Suk-ching, daughter of catering group Maxim's founder James Tak Wu, will appear at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, South China Morning Post reported.

In August, the UN Human Rights Office had accused Hong Kong police of defying international norms and standards in their use of weapons, creating "a considerable risk of death or serious injury." "The UN Human Rights Office has reviewed credible evidence of law enforcement officials employing less-lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards," office spokesman Rupert Colville had said in a statement in August.

The two businesswomen will speak for the Hong Kong Federation of Women, a pro-government organisation, defending its handling of the political crisis that crippled the financial capital of Asia. Last Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-Ngor announced that she would withdraw the controversial extradition bill that triggered the protests in early June.

Even though Lam announced she would withdraw the bill, thousands of students and alumni continued to boycott schools across Hong Kong on Friday for not fulfilling their other four demands after withdrawing the Extradition Bill. (ANI)

