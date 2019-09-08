International Development News
Development News Edition
Chinese foreign Minister Wang arrives in Kathmandu

PTI Kathmandu
Updated: 08-09-2019 19:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi arrived here on Sunday on a three-day official visit to the Himalayan nation, officials said. During the visit, Wang will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Foreign Minister Wang will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry. Before arriving in Nepal, Wang was on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

COUNTRY : Nepal
