Acting IAEA head presses Iran for response on nuclear questions

PTI Vienna
Updated: 09-09-2019 16:14 IST
Vienna (Austria), Sept 9 (AFP) The acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday called on Iran to "respond promptly" to the agency's questions regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

Cornel Feruta was addressing the quarterly board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) a day after meeting high-level Iranian officials in Tehran.

He said that in his meetings he "stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to Agency questions related to the completeness of Iran's safeguards declarations", adding: "Time is of the essence." (AFP) RUP

COUNTRY : Austria
