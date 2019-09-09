Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Brazil in November for BRICS summit

Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Brazil in November during a summit of BRICS countries, a grouping of nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speaking during a conference hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council, Mourão also said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is recovering from surgery, was likely to visit China in October.

Also Read: G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires, repair damage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)