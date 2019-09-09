International Development News
Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Brazil in November for BRICS summit

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 09-09-2019 18:57 IST
Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Brazil in November during a summit of BRICS countries, a grouping of nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Speaking during a conference hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council, Mourão also said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is recovering from surgery, was likely to visit China in October.

