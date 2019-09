At least three people were injured in a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Shaheed Square here on Monday.

The incident was confirmed by Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz, according to TOLOnews.

The blast occurred in Kabul's Police District (PD) 4. (ANI)

Also Read: China to fight back against U.S. tariff move - People's Daily

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)