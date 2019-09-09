International Development News
N.Korea willing to resume talks with U.S. in late September -KCNA

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 09-09-2019 20:21 IST
N.Korea willing to resume talks with U.S. in late September -KCNA

A senior North Korean diplomat said on Monday that Pyongyang is willing to restart talks with the United States in late September that have stalled since a failed summit in February.

The meeting could be held at a time and place agreed between both sides, Vice North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

COUNTRY : North Korea
