REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL USA-AFGHANISTAN/

U.S. military likely to ramp up operations against Taliban: U.S. general BAGRAM AIRFIELD, Afghanistan - The U.S. military is likely to accelerate the pace of its operations in Afghanistan to counter an increase in Taliban attacks, a senior U.S. general said on Monday following Washington’s suspension of peace talks with the insurgents.

USA-AFGHANISTAN-TRUMP/ Trump says as far as he is concerned, Afghanistan talks are dead

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders are off and that he was still considering a U.S. troop drawdown in the country. U.S.

STORM-DORIAN/ 'You can't break down': Bahamas keeps up search of Dorian-devastated island

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas - Rescue workers wearing white hazard suits carried out a grim search for bodies and survivors in the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas on Monday, as relief agencies worked to deliver food and supplies over flooded roads and piles of debris. USA-COURTS-SECRECY-CONGRESS/

U.S. congressional panel to probe court secrecy SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will hear testimony this month about a lack of transparency in the federal courts, with a focus on judges who routinely keep important evidence secret at the public’s expense.

BUSINESS AT-T-SHAREHOLDER-ELLIOTT/

Elliott Management calls for AT&T shake-up as Trump piles on Activist investor Elliott Management Corp on Monday unveiled a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T Inc and urged the sprawling U.S. telecommunications and media conglomerate to end its acquisition spree and focus on improving its business.

TECH-ANTITRUST-PROBE/ U.S. states launch antitrust probe of big tech, Google ads in focus

WASHINGTON - Attorneys general from 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have opened an antitrust probe into big tech companies that focuses on Alphabet’s Google, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton formally announced on Monday. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TAYLORSWIFT-FANS/ Taylor Swift fans descend on Paris for 'City of Lover' concert

PARIS - Donning face paint and holding glittery signs, fans of Taylor Swift flocked to Paris on Monday for the American pop star’s “City of Lover” concert. FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-THEGOLDFINCH/

'The Goldfinch' aims to live up to book at Toronto Film Festival TORONTO - ‘The Goldfinch’ felt the pressure to live up to the award-winning book upon which the film is based, members of the cast and crew said at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on Sunday.

SPORTS BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-BRA-REPORT/

USA ease past Brazil as Australia edge France BEIJING - Holders United States romped into the basketball World Cup knockout rounds with an 89-73 win over Brazil and booked a quarter-final clash with France, who were edged by Australia 100-98 in a thriller on Monday.

SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS Clubs looking at new options for future of European competitions

GENEVA, Sept 9 - European clubs are looking at new options for the future of the Champions League after a proposal that would have given captive places to 24 teams ran into strong opposition, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaign rally in North Carolina U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina

9 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-STOOGES

Trump labels three Republican challengers 'the three stooges' President Donald Trump dismisses three Republican challengers to his 2020 re-election as "the three stooges" and expresses doubt about ever agreeing to meet them on a debate stage.

9 Sep 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT CANADA-POLITICS/MANITOBA

Canadian province Manitoba holds election The Canadian province of Manitoba holds an election, in which Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservatives will seek a second term.

Sep 10 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Tuesday is the second day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

Sep 10 USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO (TV)

Mexican, U.S. officials to meet in Washington after migration deadline ends U.S. and Mexican officials are due to hold high-level talks in Washington to take stock on Mexico's progress in curbing a surge in migration from Central America following threats by U.S. President Trump to slap tariffs on Mexican goods over the issue.

Sep 10 BRITAIN-EU/JAVID

Finance minister Javid speaks to lawmakers after spending splurge plan British finance minister Sajid Javid and his ministerial team take questions in parliament, a week after announcing the biggest increase in -day-to-day public spending in 15 years in what was widely seen as a pre-election giveaway to voters.

10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BRITAIN-WOMEN/ATWOOD (PIX)

Atwood releases Handmaid's Tale sequel Author Margaret Atwood launches her new novel The Testaments, plus panel discussion on book in the evening

Sep 10 CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-RIVER (PIX)

INSIGHT: Mother Nature’s MeToo moment: English town joins movement to grant human rights to natural world In the English town of Frome, campaigners want to protect their river by granting it 'legal personhood' -- a first in Britain. The move is part of a global 'rights of nature' movement that aims to use a new legal paradigm to protect rivers, forests and wetlands -- the living planetary tissues protecting human populations from the worst effects of climate change.

Sep 10 USA-ELECTION/NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina's Republican architect of 'bathroom bill' faces Democratic ex-Marine in congressional election North Carolina Republican state Senator Dan Bishop, the leading sponsor of the state's much-maligned "bathroom bill," faces off against Democrat at U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dan McCready in a special congressional election. The election is being re-run after the state Board of Elections found in February that the results of the 2018 election were tainted by election fraud.

Sep 10 VENEZUELA-POLITCS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's armed forces begin military exercises along Colombian border Venezuela's armed forces hold military exercises along the border with Colombia amid a rearmament of former FARC guerillas who Colombian authorities believe are taking refuge in the neighboring nation.

Sep 10 CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

Sep 10 ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian Senate holds confidence vote in new government Italy's Senate holds a confidence vote in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and his new coalition which combines the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Conte is due to speak towards the end of the 5-hour debate.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT EU-COMMISSION/APPOINTMENTS (PIX) (TV)

EU to unveil members of new Commission The president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen unveils the names and roles of the new commissioners who will run the EU executive arm for the next five years.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT INDIA-KASHMIR/PAKISTAN-UN (PIX) (TV)

Pakistan foreign minister Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Council Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human RIghts Coucil in Geneva, expected to focus on concerns on disputed territory of Kashmir and treatment of Muslims in Muslim-majority Kashmir which both Pakistan and India claim in full but rule in part

10 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MIGRANTS (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - "A storm is coming": one migrant family's attempts to reach Europe

With migrants only allowed one backpack on the smugglers' boats that carry them from Turkey to Greece, Ahmed and his family packed a few possessions. Then they waited. It should have been the defining moment of a journey which started amid Syria's conflict and brought the two Palestinians from their homes in Damascus' suburbs to Turkey. 10 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE UKRAINE-RUSSIA/PRISONERS-SENTSOV (PIX) (TV)

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov speaks after prisoner swap Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was released from a Russian prison last weekend in a landmark prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, gives a news conference in Kiev.

10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT TEXAS-EXECUTION/

Texas to execute man convicted of killing woman during 2010 burglary A man convicted of shooting a 61-year-old grandmother to death as he and his accomplice burglarized her home during a week-long crime spree in 2010 is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Tuesday in Texas.

Sep 10 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FRANCE-GRAINS/MINISTRY French farm ministry crop estimates

Farm ministry to update its estimates of this year's wheat, barley, maize and rapeseed harvests while also giving a first forecast for the upcoming sugar beet harvest. Sep 10

APPLE-IPHONE/TV (GRAPHIC) Apple faces big competition with expected television subscription service

Apple faces big competition for its subscription television service. It is expected to release pricing and launch date at a Tuesday event, setting up a battle with Disney, Netflix and many others. Sep 10

GREECE-CYPRUS/ (PIX) (TV) Greek PM, Cypriot President meet in Athens

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Athens 10 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POWERCUT/ Ofgem to publish UK National Grid final report on August power cut causes

Ofgem to publish a final, technical report by National Grid into what caused wide-reaching power cut in Britain in August. Sep 10

NIGERIA-ENTERTAINMENT/NOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV) Action! Nigeria's film industry draws global entertainment brands

For decades a factory churning out visual pulp fiction destined for the street-side market stalls of DVD pirates, Nigeria's Nollywood film industry today is increasingly grabbing the attention - and financing - of global entertainment brands. 10 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-BUDGET/ Colombian Congress to vote on 2020 budget total

Colombia's Congress will vote on Tuesday to define the 2020 budget total. If lawmakers vote down the government's proposal for spending of $84 billion, they will force the government to take an unprecedented measure and push through the entire budget bill by decree. Sep 10

AUTOSHOW-FRANKFURT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Auto industry executives gather for the Frankfurt Auto Show

Auto industry executives will gather in Frankfurt for what has traditionally been Europe's premier auto show. This year, Germany's automakers could gather under a cloud of a growing anti-diesel, anti-petrol backlash, and possibly continued trade tensions with the Trump administration. The costs of electrification and automated vehicles could spur more alliance talks. Sep 10

USA-SENATE/HOUSING (PIX) (TV) U.S. Senate to hold hearing on housing finance

The Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee will hear testimony from Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mark Calabria, and Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson regarding overhauling the U.S. housing finance system, including the roadmap from removing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from conservatorship. 10 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/ Poll on Serbian central bank's benchmark rate

Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank's rate-setting meeting. Sep 10

COLOMBIA-FRACKING/ Colombia tribunal may lift moratorium on fracking, possibly allowing pilot projects to begin

Colombia's top administrative tribunal may lift a moratorium on the use of fracking, possibly allowing pilot projects backed by an expert government commission to move ahead. Sep 10

AUSTRALIA-FUNDS/PENSIONS Australian pension funds' $168bln 'wall of cash' may lead overseas

Australian pension funds are sitting on a A$245 billion ($167.38 billion) 'wall of money' that will probably flow overseas thanks to a lack of domestic options, asset managers say. Sep 10

USA-ECONOMY/CENSUS Census data shows family income, health care, poverty trends for Trump's second year

Census will release 2018 data showing change for the year in median family incomes, health care coverage and poverty. The data will give a sense of how Trump's tax cuts and spending plans in a year of unexpectedly strong economic growth were felt by families. 10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IAG-BRITISH AIRWAYS/STRIKES (TV) British Airways cancels 1,700 flights as pilots strike

Second of two day British Airways (BA) pilots strike on Tuesday, grounding nearly all of its flights and disrupting thousands of passengers in a dispute over pay. Sep 10

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY IVORYCOAST-ENVIRONMENT/COASTAL EROSION (PIX) (TV)

A city lost to coastal erosion haunted as even the dead are drifting out to sea Coastal erosion in Ivory Coast is costing millions of dollars in lost revenue and threatens to cause immeasurable damage unless immediate action is taken a World Bank study shows. But those suffering the most are the local coastal populations that are losing their homes, livelihoods, and even ancestral burying grounds.

10 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDONESIA-PUPPET/BAMBOO (TV) Puppet reborn: Indonesian pulls strings to revive near-dead art form

Once enjoyed by generations of Sundanese, Indonesia's second most-populous ethnic group who originate from the central island of Java, the delicate art of 'wayang bumbu' or bamboo puppetry has almost disappeared from modern stages, but Drajat Iskandar has been updating the art by making the puppets three-dimensional. 10 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

AUCTION-HOLLYWOOD/ (TV) Items from iconic movies go up for auction in Hollywood

Items featured in iconic films to go up for auction, including Sean Connery's Moon Buggy from Diamonds Are Forever, Dorothy Gale's Dress from the Wizard of Oz, the Darth Vader Helmet and Mask from Empire Strikes Back, and costumes worn by Leo diCaprio and kate Winslet in Titanic. 9 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SPORTS SOCCER-EUROPE/CLUBS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) Chairman briefs after 2-day General Conference European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ECA representatives hold news briefing after the 23rd ECA General Assembly.

10 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

