TABLE-Breakdown of China's Aug PPI

Following is a breakdown of China's producer price index for August, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. (Percent change from a year earlier):

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall -0.8 -0.3 0.0 0.6 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.9 2.7 3.3 3.6 4.1 Means of production -1.3 -0.7 -0.3 0.6 0.9 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 1.0 3.3 4.2 4.6 5.2 Extraction 2.8 3.2 4.5 6.1 5.3 4.2 1.8 1.2 3.8 9.2 12.4 11.7 12.1 Raw materials -3.5 -2.9 -2.1 -0.6 0.0 -0.6 -1.5 -1.6 0.8 4.6 6.7 7.3 7.8 Processing -0.8 -0.2 0.0 0.5 0.9 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.8 2.2 2.5 2.9 3.5 Consumer goods 0.7 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 Food productions 2.6 2.0 2.2 2.2 1.9 1.2 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.9 0.7 Clothing 0.9 1.3 1.6 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.2 1.1 1.1 Daily use goods 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.8 1.0 1.1 1.2 Consumer durables -2.0 -1.2 -0.9 -0.8 -0.6 -0.7 -0.6 0.0 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.2 0.2 (China economics team)

